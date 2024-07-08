31 subjects discussed in MC meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 31 subjects came up for discussion in the meeting of the Management Council (MC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) held on Monday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the meeting. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar along 21 MC members were present at the meeting. Registrar Dr Amrtukar said that members held discussions on 31 subjects on the agenda.

Box

Some important decisions of meeting

Some of the important decisions taken in the meeting are as follows;

--A report on the current status of statutory officers sanctioned posts in Bamu was presented. The members approved the recruitment.

--The discussions on the current status of vacant posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors were held. Approval for recruitment was given.

--The proposal to appoint the retired non-teaching officers and employees of the University on a voluntary basis, was rejected.

-- It was decided to increase the annual fee of various hostels in the university by three per cent instead of five per cent.

--The members decided to entrust the decision regarding the honorarium of the 'Earn and Learn' scheme to the 'Financial Responsibility Committee.'

--Approval of Diploma Course in Urdu Department was given

--The name of the Bachelor of Dramatics course was changed to 'PG Diploma in Dramatics.'

--The MC made a decision to rent the main auditorium during the office hours of the university.

--Permission to start B Voc Industrial Automation and B Voc Automobile was given.