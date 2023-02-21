32 copycats caught on 1st-day of HSC exams

Aurangabad: A total of 32 students while indulging malpractice during the HSC examinations in the Aurangabad division of

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday. The State Board students holding the examination today. The students appeared for the first paper that was of English subject today. A total of 49 flying squads including 10 in each district were deployed to put a check on malpractice. The district-level flying squads comprise officers from Education, State Board, Rural Development, Revenue and Districts Institute of Education and Training. The frisking of students was done between 10.30 am to 11 am and 2.30 pm and 3 pm in the first and second sessions respectively. The students were asked to keep their bags, water bottles, mobile phones, shoes and things outside the examination hall. Only one student was allowed to sit on a bench.No one was given entry within 50 meters of the centres in the city areas.

Education officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh who was leading a squad visited a centre at Sirsala Tanda in Sillod tehsil today. Another squad led by Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable made a visit to a sensitive centre at Nipani in Kannad tehsil. A total of three students were caught in the district. One case was reported from Gangapur while the other two were at Dawarvadi-Paithan.

The district-wise copycats

A total of 32 copycats were caught in the three districts today. The highest number of candidates were caught in Jalna (18) followed by Hingli (12) and Aurangabad (three).