33 teachers to get over Rs 42 L grant for research

Aurangabad: A total of 33 teachers working in the affiliated colleges and departments of Dr Bababsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will get Rs 42.25 lakh grants for turning their innovative ideas into reality. A Research and Development Cell was established at the university. Dean of Science and Technology faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar was appointed its director.

Talking to newsmen on Saturday, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that proposals were invited for research grants. The administration received 55 proposals. After the scrutiny, 33 proposals were selected for the research grants.

VC Dr Yeole said that the letter of proposal’s approval was issued to the researchers on Saturday. “The grants will be distributed between Rs 70,000 to Rs 3 lakh to the selected teachers,” he added.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Finance and Accounts Officer Pradipkumar Jadhav, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza, dean of Commerce and Management faculty Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr S G Shinde were present at the briefing.