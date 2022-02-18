34 new patients found in the city

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

In all, 34 new covid patients were found in the district on Friday.

Patients found in the city are from Jawahar rColony, Jalannagar, Rahimnagar, Aloknagar, Kranti Chowk, Railway Station, Siddharthnagar, Shivneri Colony, Ektanagar (One each), N-7 (2) and others 5.

Patients found in rural areas are from Phulambri (1) Gangapur, Kannad, Khultabad and Vaijapur (Two each), Aurangabad (4).

Final case tally in the district on February 18:

New cases: (City 17, Rural area 17)

Total patients: 1,69,796

Cured: 1,64,485

Discharged today : 138 (City 56, rural 82)

Active : 965

Deaths: 3724 (2 deaths today)

A 79-year-old male from Shalaka Apartment in the city and a woman from Padegaon died while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital.