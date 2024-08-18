37 medium dams still thirsty in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar:

All eight districts of Marathwada have received more than average rainfall, although it appears on paper. But, in reality, there is no heavy rainfall.

There is only 33 per cent water storage in small, medium and big reservoirs of the region. There are 75 medium-level dams and out of which, 37 are still dry. So, there is an expectation for heavy rains. Two and a half months have passed with the beginning of the monsoon.

Now, only 43 days of rainy season are left.

The region did not experience heavy rainfall as it was expected. It has 11 big water projects including Jayakwadi. All the dams have only 31 per cent storage until today.

All the big dams have an average of 33 per cent water storage. On the other hand, medium and small-scale projects are in need of rainwater. The worst situation is in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts. Sambhajinagar has 16 medium projects. Of them, 13 are dry due to scanty rainfall.

The statistics of the Water Resources Department show that the remaining dams also have an average of 5.26 per cent water storage. These dams had about 76 per cent water last year.

The eight projects in Jalna were completely dry even after two and half months of rainy season. There are seven medium projects in the Jalna district. A total of 17 medium projects are in Beed district while eight dams do not even have a drop of water.

There was rain in some parts of Beed. Due to this, the total projects have an average of 36 per cent water. A total of 25 per cent water is also present in the small project.

Box

Latur dams have 25 pc storage

Latur district has eight medium projects with an average of 25 per cent water storage. Last year, the dams had 9 pc water. There are 17 medium projects in Dharashiv and they have 31 pc water storage. There are nine medium projects in Nanded. Like last year, there is about 83 per cent water storage in the dam this year too due to heavy rainfall. There are two medium projects in Parbhani district with an average of 69 pc water.

Box

Water storage in dams of M’wada

The water storage in the dams of Marathwada is as follows:

Level------number of dams---pc of water

Big-------- 11--------------------33 pc

Medium---75--------------------33 pc

Small-----750--------------------30pc