3.79 lakh customers have arrears of Rs 650 crore

-MSEDCL officials appeal to pay the electricity bill to avoid action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In all, 3.79 lakh customers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle have arrears of Rs 650.22 crore, and only ten days are left for the end of the financial year. The officials are doing all round efforts for recovery and are appealing customers to pay the electricity bills to avoid inconvenience.

In all, 3.79 lakh consumers including household, commercial, industrial, public water supply, street lights and other categories in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 650.22 crore.

For recovery of arrears, field engineers, technical staff along with engineers, officers and employees of department, board, circle office are busy in recovery work. There are 3.79 lakh consumers in the circle whose electricity bill payment deadline has expired. Over 1.13 lakh customers of the city have an outstanding balance of Rs 60.24 crore and 1.58 lakh consumers in rural circles have outstanding electricity bill of Rs 370 crore. Also 1.7 lakh consumers in Jalna circle have outstanding electricity bills of Rs 219.47 crore. Therefore, consumers must pay the electricity bill to avoid the action and possible inconvenience of power supply interruption, said officials.

Payment centre open on public holidays

Electricity bill payment centres are open even on public holidays this month. The online bill payment facility through debit and credit card, net banking is available through MSEDCL's website, mobile app for customers and also through various payment wallets. MSEDCL has appealed to the concerned customers to pay the electricity bill within the prescribed time frame by using these facilities.