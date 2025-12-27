38 Km water pipeline connection completed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme being implemented to quench the city’s thirst, the work of connecting the 38-kilometre water pipeline was completed on Saturday. Cleaning of the water intake point (jackwell) at the dam has now commenced. Water testing will be conducted in the coming days, GVPR company general manager Mahendra Gogulothu informed municipal administrator G. Sreekanth.

A 2,500 mm diameter main water pipeline was laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi, covering a distance of 38 kilometres. After laying the pipeline, welding and subsequent inspection of the welding joints were carried out by the company. The work, which began in July 2022, was completed this Saturday after 910 days. Last week, three gaps in the main pipeline were yet to be connected; that task had been completed, Gogulothu said. The total cost of the water supply scheme is Rs 2,740 crore, of which Rs 560 crore has been spent by the company on the pipeline work, he added.

Municipal administrator G. Sreekanth inspected the jackwell on Friday. Testing will proceed once the cleaning of the jackwell is completed, Gogulothu said. He expressed confidence that the water supply scheme will transform the condition and direction of the city. Testing may begin in the next ten to twelve days, he stated. The water purification plant and MBR are ready.

Municipal administrator G. Sreekanth inspecting the cleaning of the jackwell constructed at the Jayakwadi dam.