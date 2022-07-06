38 years old woman dies of Covid

Aurangabad, July 6:

A 38 years old woman died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to Corona on Tuesday, informed the GMCH administration on Wednesday. It is the fourth covid death in the district in the past 10 days.

This 38 years old woman from Borsar Khurd (Kannad) was admitted to GMCH on June 9 and her corona report was received positive on June 10. She was being treated for the past 25 days and she breathed her last on Tuesday. On the same day, a 72 years old woman from Nillod (Sillod) died in GMCH due to corona and two other patients on June 26. Similarly, a 76 years old patient from Jalgaon died on July 2.