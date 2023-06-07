386 ZP teachers to benefit from selection grade after 12 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Zilla Parishad has decided to implement the much-awaited selection grade for the teachers from the district.

Primary Education Department released orders on Tuesday night about the implementation of selection grades for 386 teachers while 182 teachers will have to wait for some days as their confidential report (CR) was not traced yet. The matter of selection grade was pending for 12 years and was solved it partially today. A total of 386 teachers were eligible for the selection while 50 retired while waiting for the grade.

A ZP teacher gets a senior grade on the completion of 12 years of service while he/she is eligible for the selection after doing 24 years of service. Various teachers' unions were making efforts for the implementation of the selection grade.

A meeting of teachers' unions was held with the divisional commissioner a few months ago over the promotion and grade of teachers. The divisional commissioner has instructed the education officer to implement the selection grade immediately. The process began after his orders.

With the approval of the chief executive officer of ZP, the Primary Education officer released the list of eligible teachers for the selection grade. A total of 386 primary teachers were given selected grades as per the list. The confidential report of 182 teachers was not found yet, so, the decision about their selection for the selection grade is pending. The 386 teachers got justice after 12 years while 182 teachers will have to wait for some more days.