39 corona patients reported on Monday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 4, 2022 10:55 PM 2022-07-04T22:55:02+5:30 2022-07-04T22:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 4: As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Monday, including 25 in the city and ...
As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Monday, including 25 in the city and 14 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 39 (City: 25, Rural: 14)
Total Patients: 1,70,253
Patients discharged: 29 (City: 27, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,66,301
Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 218
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,33,611
First Dose: 30,17,882
Second Dose: 23,21,069
Precaution Dose: 94,660