39 corona patients reported on Monday

Aurangabad, July 4:

As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Monday, including 25 in the city and 14 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 39 (City: 25, Rural: 14)

Total Patients: 1,70,253

Patients discharged: 29 (City: 27, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,66,301

Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 218

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,33,611

First Dose: 30,17,882

Second Dose: 23,21,069

Precaution Dose: 94,660