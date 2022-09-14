4 booked for stealing articles worth Rs 3L from shop

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Waluj MIDC police booked four persons on the charges of stealing articles worth Rs 3 lakh from a general store in Bajajnagar area.

According to the complainant, Shamraj Karbappa Hatte (Shree Safalya Society, Bajajnagar) runs a general store in the society at Bajajnagar. On June 24, Hatte had gone to his house at Shanoormia Dargah at night. The next day, when he returned with his wife Savita to Bajajnagar, they found that the lock of the shop was broken and articles, Rs 15,000 cash, all worth Rs 3 lakh were missing. The thieves had also damaged the CCTV camera of the shop. Later, Hatte found that the residents of the society, Ramchandra Nikam, Sangeeta Nikam, Sumit Nikam and Bhakti Nikam had stolen the articles of the shop. When the Hatte couple asked them about the theft, they threatened them. When Hatte was going to lodge a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station, the Nikam family members assured him to return the articles and the shop. Hence, Hatte did not lodge a complaint. However, they did not return the article even after three months. Hatte then lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station against four members of Nikam family. API M R Ghunawat is further investigating the case.