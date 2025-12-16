4 ex- corporators say goodbye to Uddhav Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former corporators Girjaram Halnor, Deputy District Chief Babasaheb Dange, former corporators Sumitra Halnor, Chhaya Raut, and her husband, Vilas Raut, resigned from the Uddhav Sena on Tuesday and joined the Shinde Sena.

It is being said that the Shinde Sena has dealt a blow to the Uddhav Sena just a day after the schedule for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections was announced.

They were inducted into the Shinde Sena at the party's central campaign office in Nirala Bazar, in the presence of District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Shinde Sena District Chief Rajendra Janjal, Lok Sabha Chief Kishan Chand Tanwani, Secretary Ashok Patwardhan, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, and Triambak Tupe were prominently present.

Shinde Sena gave information that Halnor couple, Dange, Raut couple, 26 other branch chiefs and group leaders also joined the party.