4-feet water level in Harsul Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Currently, the Harsul Lake, which supplies water to the old city, has only four feet of water in store. The municipal corporation is lifting about 3.5 to 4 MLD of water daily. Due to the current drizzle, the lake hasn't received much water. Last year, the retreating monsoon filled the lake up to 17 feet, providing relief to residents. For the past month and a half, the corporation has been using pumps to lift water from distant pits in the lake. Intermittent rain has now brought the water level to four feet. The municipal corporation engineers have reported that less than 4 MLD of water is being lifted from the lake's backwaters.