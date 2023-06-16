4 get PC for running sex racket in Bajajnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police busted a sex racket and arrested four persons at Hotel Omsai at Bajajnagar on Thursday. The police produced the arrested before the court on Friday and they were remanded in the police custody for three days. The four victims rescued during the operation were sent to the reform home.

Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested hotel owner Appasaheb Khedkar (46, Bajajnagar), manager Nilkant Balasaheb Shingne, agent Yogesh Bhoju Jadhav (Police Colony, Padegaon), and a hotel employee. Four women forced into the flesh trade were rescued. The police seized cash, mobile phones, condom packets and other articles worth Rs 51,000 from the hotel.

All the arrested were presented before the court and they had been remanded in police custody till June 19. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Rahul Nirwal is further investigating the case.