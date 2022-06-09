4-yr-old girl crushed to death near API corner

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 9:

In a tragic incident, a four-year-girl was crushed to death after a speeding jeep hit a moped, near API corner, on Wednesday at 10.45 pm. Meanwhile, the Cidco MIDC police station has registered an offence against the rash driver.

The jeep ferrying Shiv Sena activists had come to attend the chief minister’s programme from Osmanabad district and the accident took place they were on the return journey.

The deceased have been identified as Vibha alias Shravani Satish Raut (N-6 Cidco). It is learnt that Satish Raut along with his wife and daughter had been to meet his relative on a moped (bearing number (MH 15 FE 4684). While passing through the road, beneath the flyover near API Corner, Satish stopped his two-wheeler as a large number of vehicles were passing through the Jalna Road at speed. The girl was standing in front of the moped, while the wife was sitting on the vehicle. In the meantime, one Bolero jeep (MH 25 AJ 1769) speeding towards Jalna dashed Satish’s moped. The impact of the accident was so severe that Vibha was thrown away at a distance and the vehicle run over her. The little girl died on the spot. The vehicle driver Vasudev Mane (of Osmanabad), after the accident, was trying to escape from the spot, but the alert citizens held him immediately. They beat and later on handed him over to the police.

The driver informed the people that the vehicle had come to attend the CM’s programme in the city and all the occupants in the vehicle were Shiv Sena activists. “Acting upon the complaint of the deceased’s father, the Cidco MIDC police has registered the case and arrested the errant driver,” said the police inspector Vithal Pote.