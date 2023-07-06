40 companies to hold jobs fair in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Training and Placement Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), National Institue of Electronic and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Man United will jointly host a mega fair at the university auditorium on July 7.

Prominent industries from the city and Pune are participating to provide job opportunities to graduates and postgraduates and diploma holders in the job fair.

The 40 industries included Gland Chemicals, Richa Engineers, Yashshree Press, Deogiri Nagari Sahakar Bank, Shodh Advantech LLP, Som Auto Tech, Dhoot Transmission, Dhoot Motors, Man United, Axis Bank, National Stock Exchange-Mumbai, Dimark, Paytm, Axis Securities, Asahi India Glass Limited, Fitwell Mobility- Pune.

The interviews will be conducted on a first come first served basis. Registration will begin at 9 am onwards.

All the information about companies and vacancies in this regard was given on the link of the training and placement cell on the university website. Cell office Girish Kale, K Laxman from NIELIT and Ravindra Kangralark appealed to all aspirants to remain present for the recruitment at 9 am on Friday.