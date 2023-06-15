400 grazing-land and holders arrested for rasta roka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police arrested around 400 activists including men and women who were agitating on the issue of grazing land at Paithan Gate on Thursday.

Bhartiya Khet Majdoor union (BKMU) affiliated Maharashtra Rajya Lal Bavta Shetmajoor union launched an agitation against the notices issued to the grazing-land holders at Paithan Gate on Thursday. The agitators were willing to initiate the ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation.

The leader of the activists Ram Baheti in his speech said that they are ready for going to Jail. However, the police did not arrest the agitators stating that they are presenting their stand and then why should they arrest them.

Then Baheti directed the agitators to initiate ‘Rasta Roka’ agitation. As all the activists initiate the rasta roko, the police arrested around 400 agitators including men and women. They were brought to the Kranti Chowk police station.

Ganesh Kasbe, Bhimrao Gawai, Mirza Aslam, Bapu Tabade, Ganesh Suse, Haribhau Hatkar, Indumati Kewat, Baban Boharde, Abhay Taksal, Raju Hiwarale and others participated in the agitation. The agitators then submitted a memorandum in the name of the chief minister to Kranti Chowk police station PI Santosh Patil.