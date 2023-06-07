400 principals attend meeting on ‘NEP’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The New Education Policy (NEP)-2023 will be implemented as per the instructions of the Central Government, University Grants Commission and Higher and Technical Education Department. Principals, teachers, parents and students' participation is important in its implementation,” said Dr Shyam Shirsath, Pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in an online meeting of the affiliated principals held on ‘Effective Implementation of NEP-2023’ on Wednesday. The State Government decided to implement the NEP-2020 from the academic year 2023-24.

So, an urgent meeting of affiliated colleges principals, NEP coordinators and chairmen of all Board of Studies (BoS) was held. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the 'Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) is an important element for students in NEP. He said that efforts under the guidance of Dr Pramod Yeole are being taken to implement the changed pattern within the university’s jurisdiction.

Deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Chetna Sonakmble, joint director of higher education Dr Surendra Thakur, deputy director Dr Sanjay Kawde and others participated in it. Principals also presented their opinions. Director of University Network Information Centre Dr Pravin Yannawar, programmer Dinesh Kolte, Sachin Chavan, Yashpal Salve and Ashish Vadodkar worked for the success of the meeting.