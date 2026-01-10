42 polling stations declared sensitive in city; CCTV at every location

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Voting for the municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15. There are 1,269 polling stations across 363 buildings in the city, of which 42 have been declared sensitive by the police. CCTV cameras will be installed at all sensitive polling stations, and live footage will be streamed continuously. These cameras will be connected to the Smart City’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). A strong police presence will also be deployed at these locations.

For the elections, the district administration and police had sought a list of sensitive polling stations from the municipal corporation. Accordingly, the district administration provided a list of 10 polling stations. It has been decided to webcast CCTV footage from these 10 critical polling stations. The police also submitted details of sensitive polling stations to the civic administration on Saturday. The total number of sensitive polling stations is 42, with the highest number (09) located in the Jinsi area. This is followed by seven in the Pundaliknagar area and four in the Begumpura area.

The sensitive polling stations are in different corners of the city like Mukundwadi, N-9/N-7/N-6/Town Center Cidco, Rauza Baugh, Satara, Padegaon, Jalna Road, Begumpura, Baijipura (Sanjaynagar and Indiranagar), Naregaon, Chikalthana, Rajnagar, Bharatnagar, Khara Kunwa and Sanskritik Mandal-Khadkeshwar.