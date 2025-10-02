46-year tradition of Ravan Dahan continues at Ramlila Maidan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ravan Dahan was celebrated at five places, including the city and Waluj, on Vijayadashami on Thursday evening.

Thousands of devotees witnessed Ravan Dahan and also raised slogans like Prabhu Shri Ramchandra Ki Jai and Adhyodhyapati Ramchandra Ki Jai.

Uttar Bharat Sangh has been performing Ravan-Dahan at N-7 Ramlila Maidan in Cidco for about 46 years. Chief guest of the event, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and MLC Sanjay Kenekar extended Dussehra greetings to the devotees in their speeches.

Uttar Bharat Sangh's R L Gupta, N K Gupta, Shekhar Desarda, Arvind Machar, Bachchusinha Lodhi, Omiram Patel, Vinod Dixit, Laxminarayan Sharma, Ravindra Tangde, Surjansinha, Bachchusingh Rajput, Police Inspector Kundan Kumar Waghmare and other officials were present.

Citizens gathered in large numbers to watch Ravan Dahan.

Attractive fireworks

The ceremonial burning of the effigies of Uttarmukhi Ravan and Meghnath was done by the dignitaries.

Many people hugged each other and did ‘Simolanghan, wishing each other Vijayadashami and giving Shami (family) leaves. The 66X60 feet tall effigies were in the ground. The traditional beating of drums was going on around the statues.

The attractive fireworks lit up the ground with a million lights. The effigies of Ravana and Meghnath were made by artisans from Uttar Pradesh. The office bearers of Uttar Bharat Sangh worked hard to make this programme a success.

Shastrinagar, Mayurnagar

The Shastrinagar in the Garkheda area, a housing society, performed a Ravan Dahan. Suhas Lanke, Arvind Pathak, Vishwanath Dashrathe, Vishwambhar Chavan and others were present. In Mayurnagar, the Navratri Durga Mahotsav Committee, Shivtej Pratishthan erected a 45-foot Ravana effigy. Before the burning, a procession of Vanar Sena was taken out.

Bajajnagar-Waluj

A presentation of the battle scene of Lord Shriram-Ravan was held at the Ramlila Maidan in Bajajnagar on Vijayadashami.

The 65-foot-tall Ravana effigy was burnt by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat amidst fireworks. A total of 30 artists performed Ramlila under the guidance of Pandit Harishchandra Upadhyay. MP Bhagwat Karad, Vijaya Shirsat, Harshada Shirsat, former mayor Vikas Jain, Hanuman Bhondve, Sunil Kale, Dashrath Mule, Vishnu Jadhav, Shriram Janki Pratishthan chairman R K Singh, Jyoti Swaroop Mittal and others were present.