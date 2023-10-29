49th National conference of pediatric surgeons to showcase innovation and expertise

Participation of 400 national and international pediatrics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons (IAPS) will be holding its 49th National conference of pediatric surgeons from November 2nd to 5th in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said union minister of state for finance and chairman of the organizing committee, Dr Bhagwat Karad in a press conference on Sunday.

He said that the conference will bring together national and international experts in the field of pediatric surgery to share their knowledge and expertise on the latest trends and advances in the field. The aim of the conference is to benefit doctors in the Marathwada region and to help them improve their skills and knowledge in pediatric surgery.

The conference will feature a variety of activities, including live surgeries, plenary lectures, workshops, and panel discussions. More than 100 research papers and posters will also be presented at the conference. Over 400 delegates have registered for the conference, including 20 experts from Singapore, Australia, Abu Dhabi, Nepal, and the USA. Experts from California, Germany, and Poland will also be participating in the conference online.

The conference will be inaugurated on November 3 at 5 pm by Dr Karad with live surgeries. Dr Ramesh Bajaj, Dr Sayyed Kaisaroddin, Dr Vidyanand Deahpande, and others were present.

Pediatric surgeries evolving everyday

"The field of pediatric surgery is evolving day by day. The use of laparoscopy, robotics, and artificial intelligence is increasing in the field of surgery, and these modern methods are also being used more and more in pediatric surgery. Conferences like this are important to convey this knowledge to every doctor," said Dr Karad.

Live surgeries, modern techniques

"This is the 49th conference, and the city has the honor of hosting the conference for the first time. We will be sharing the experience of actual surgeries, modern techniques, and knowledge of pediatric surgeons, posters, and discussion sessions," said Dr RJ Totla, secretary of the coordination committee.