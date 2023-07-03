4th Intl Interschool Virtual Debate at SSHS!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School hosted the fourth International Interschool Virtual Debate, recently. It witnessed participation of 12 schools from Nilgiris, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur and Aurangabad debating on the topic, ‘Artificial Intelligence Will Benefit Humanity.’

The participants speaking for both ‘for’ and ‘against’ the motion were enthusiastic and displayed deep understanding of the topic. They were armed with statistics and data and made their arguments more emphatic with their righteous facial expressions and voice modulation. They exhibited great oratory skills.

The side against the motion emerged victorious. Surina Bose from Springdale’s School, Delhi won the best speaker prize speaking ‘for the motion.’ Tehniyat Nabi, SSHS was adjudged the best speaker ‘against the motion.’

Principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruiz welcomed the chairperson and judges. Director, SSHS Zaeem Rahim presided. Young Steppers from classes 6 to 8 compered the event.

Principal, Royal Oaks World School, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ferdinand Bunyan, founder Worldlink Foundation, Poland Anna Krzeminska, and founder and CEO of ScooNews Ravi Santlani adjudicated the event.