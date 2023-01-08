5 booked for selling nylon manja

Aurangabad

City police have registered cases against five persons for selling banned nylon manja in the concerned police stations. The city police have initiated a driver against selling of nylon manja.

The police seized nylon manja worth Rs 250 from the shop of Babanrao Janardan Bhusare (Mukundwadi).

Manja worth Rs 2,400 was seized from Shaikh Sadiq Shaikh Saleem (Shahgunj). Manja worth Rs 1,600 was seized from kite seller Farhan Khan Sajid Khan (Bhadkal Gate). Babu Shah Nazir Shah (Naregaon) near Shalimar Hotel was booked and manja worth Rs 5,000 was seized from him. Similarly, the police seized nylon manja worth Rs 2,900 from Gaurav Arjun Khare (Rohidaspura).