5-day-old male infant found in buses

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A five to six days old male infant was found in buses near Shani Mandir in Kotla Colony on Friday night. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station against an identified mother for throwing the infant.

A resident Bhagwat Jadhav informed the police on the phone that a woman threw an infant in the buses near Shani Mandir. Accordingly, the Kranti Chowk police rushed to the spot and took the infant into custody, and rushed it to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the baby is being treated. The condition of the baby is said to be stable. The police are searching for the mother. Based on the complaint lodged by Constable Vilas Chavan, a case has been registered. Under the guidance of PI Santosh Patil, API Dr. Vishal Ingale is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the residents to contact the Kranti Chowk police, if they have any information about the mother.