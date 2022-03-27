5 km long pipeline to be dug out

Pipes of 2,000 mm and placed in 5 km area

Aurangabad, March 27:

The company, which has partially abandoned the work of parallel pipeline, had laid a 5 km long 2000 mm pipeline. These pipes will be dug out. The administration will test whether it is possible to reuse these pipes. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) also took permission from the municipal corporation to remove these pipes.

In 2012-13, the work of a parallel water supply scheme was given to SPML company. Due to the mismanagement of the company, the corporation administration terminated the contract in 2016. Meanwhile, the company had laid a total of 5 km of waterline at Bidkin, Farola, Kavadgaon, Gevrai Tanda, Nakshatrawadi while doing the work. A pipeline of 2000 mm and 5 km long was laid.

Meanwhile, a new water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore was undertaken for the city. The work of this scheme is being done by GVPR company through MJP. The authority decided to remove the parallel pipes laid up to 5 km. Accordingly, The MJP submitted a proposal to the municipal corporation for approval. Administrator Astik Kumar Pandey said that the corporation has recently approved it. Executive engineer Kiran Dhande said that the MJP has been instructed to inform the municipal corporation while removing the pipes and to remove the pipes in the presence of our officers.

The 7 km waterline in bad state

The life of both the water lines supplying water to the city ended 20 years ago. The 7 km long 1400 mm waterline is in a bad state. Sources said that the MJP will test whether these pipes can be used to replace the old waterline.