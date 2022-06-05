50 pc candidates fail to turn up for UPSC prelims

Aurangabad, June 5.

Around 50 per cent candidates failed to turn up for the preliminary examinations conducted by union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at 33 centres in the city on Sunday.

There was a tight police bandobast at all the centres. The administration took the centres into their possession 24 hours before the examination. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University had to postpone Saturday’s paper because of the test.

A total of 10,509 registered for the test in the city. There were two sessions. A total of 5,311 were present in the first session conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am while 5,198 were absent.

In the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, around 5,297 candidates took the paper while 5,212 failed to turn up.

Around 1,552 officers and employees were deployed at the centres which included Government College of Arts and Science, Government Polytechnic, S B College and Maulana Azad College.

Some of the candidates said that many youths were absent because they had not prepared well and had not wanted to lose an attempt.

No candidate was given entry at the centre without a photo identity proof card besides admit card. UPSC officers supervised the test.