50 pc weightage to be given to CET in PG admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will give 50 per cent weightage to the common entrance test (CET) to be conducted for the admissions to postgraduate courses in the city and Dharashiv sub-centre.

It may be noted that at the university there was no entrance test for the PG admissions last year. This year, Bamu decided to admit students to all PG courses on the basis of CET only for the academic year 2024-25. There are 55 courses on both campuses. The university will hold the entrance test for registered candidates between 3 June and 14. The registration process for the PG-CET which has already commenced will end May 25. Those students who have appeared for the final year of the undergraduate courses will be able to register for the test.

A committee was formed for the admission process. The norms for the admissions were given in the prospectus. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, admission committee chairman Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, PG Department deputy registrar I R Manza and other members of the committee are working on the admission process.

Box

The CET will be conducted by the respective department of the University. As per the norms, the merit list for admission to the PG course will be prepared by the university departments. It will be based on the marks secured in the CET and the marks secured in the respective optional subject during the third or final year of their degree course (50 per cent weightage to be given to the CET and the remaining 50 pc to the marks obtained in the relevant optional subject during the final year of the degree course).