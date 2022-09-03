50 per cent seats filled in Sci courses; some depts records 100 pc admissions

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

Nearly 50 per cent of seats were filled in various postgraduate courses in the Science and Technology Departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambekar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Saturday.

The university started the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission for the PG courses in four faculties on September 1 for the academic year 2022-23.

A total of 1200 candidates from other universities and out of State universities groups were called on Thursday. There was a total 261 seat quota for other universities while students were admitted on 164 seats.

Similarly, out of State universities' seats quota is 253 while 18 students were admitted. A total of 182 students confirmed their admission in both groups. The vacant seats were merged into the home university admission process.

The CAP round of science and technology courses for the aspirants of the home university was held at the main auditorium from 9 am to 8 pm today.

Bamu Admissions Committee head Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad said that 50 per cent of seats were filled in PG courses.

He said that admission was confirmed on 100 per cent seats in some courses like Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science and Information Technology (CSIT).

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole visited the auditorium and took a review of the admissions.

Box

3 faculties round on Sept 5

The counselling round for students of three faculties-Interdisciplinary, Humanities and Commerce and Management Science courses will be held on September 5. The students were asked to remain present at the admission centre with the required documents.

Box

Spot admissions

The university will implement a spot admission round on September 10 for the vacant seats of all the courses on the campus.

Box

Over 3.8 K candidates participating

More than 3,838 candidates are participating in the admissions process for 68 PG courses in university departments.

Of them, 2,133 registered for 29 courses in Science and Technology faculty, followed by 966 aspirants for 20 courses in the Humanities faculty. The university received 246 application forms for three courses in Commerce and Management Science faculty while 493 aspirants registered for 11 courses in the Inter-disciplinary faculty.