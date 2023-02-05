500 devotees pull chariot of Sri Gaur-Nitai decorated with 200 kg flowers

- Chants of 'Hare Krishna, Hare Ram': Idols brought from West Bengal

Aurangabad: Large number of devotees participated in the chariot procession organised by International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in the city on Sunday. More than 500 devotees pulled the chariot adorned with more than 200 kg of flowers and carried the idols of Sri Gaur-Nitai (Krushna-Balram).

This Rath Yatra started around 1:30 pm from Mahadev Temple in Dashmeshnagar. The chariot was beautifully decorated with red and yellow flowers and banana leaves. An attractive idol of Sri Gaur-Nitai was seated on this chariot. The idols were brought from Mayapur in West Bengal from the world's largest Krishna temple. The chariot procession began after performing aarti. Devotees were pulling the chariot chanting 'Hare Krishna, Hare Ram'. There were women on one side and men on the other to pull the chariot. On the route of the chariot, women were drawing rangolis at various places. There was a huge crowd of devotees to see the chariot. The Rath Yatra passed from Sahakar Chowk, Pundliknagar Road, Kamgar Chowk and ended at Shiv Chhatrapati College Ground, N-3, Cidco. A kirtan, cultural programmes, drama, aarti and Mahaprasad was held to mark the conclusion. The Katha was narrated by Harivilas Maharaj. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Rohinipriya Prabhu of ISKCON, Rukmin Ramandas, Sridhar Priyadas and others were present.

Prasad, water distribution on the route

Prasad and water were distributed by devotees and citizens at various places along the Rath Yatra route. Many people stood in front of the Rath Yatra and took selfies.