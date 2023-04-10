500 students study continuously for 18-hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversaries celebration of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar began in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathawada University (Bamu) with a continuous study of 18 hours on Monday. More than 500 students participated in the initiative.

The university will organise different events between April 10 and 14 for Phule-Ambedkar Jayanti Mahotsav. The initiative of 18 hours of study began in the library at 6 am on Monday, the first day of the celebration. More than 500 students participated in the initiative.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, organiser Dr Sunil Narwade, organising committee member Dr Walmik Sarwade, Senator Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Anand Deshmukh, join-director Dr Suresh Thakur, librarian Dr Dharmaraj Veer, Dr Purushottam Deshmukh and others were present.

Box

Programmes of Apr 11

Dr Pratibha Jadhav will narrate a story on ‘Savitri Tu Hotis Mhanun’ at the university auditorium on Tuesday evening. Akshay Raut will speak on the social reformation thoughts of Mahatma Phule. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle will chair the events. Coordinator and Senator Dr Umakant Rathod will also grace the event. Prof V Krishnan will deliver a lecture on ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Indian Currency.