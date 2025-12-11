54-acre Brijwadi land scam to stir up Nagpur Assembly session

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case involving an attempt to grab grazing (gairan) land worth crores of rupees in Brijwadi using forged signatures and seals of the divisional commissioner and district collector came to light in November. According to sources, this matter is likely to draw attention during the upcoming Nagpur winter session, and the government has sought information on the case from the revenue administration.

Survey No. 1, Gut No. 30 in Brijwadi consists of 54 acres and 30 gunthas of grazing land. On June 10, 2025, a letter was received by the office of the sub-divisional officer (SDO) from the Department of Revenue (DoR), instructing them to conduct an inquiry and take a decision. However, no decision has been taken till date. A major question is how detailed information from the land file, while it was still in the administration’s custody, reached the land mafia.

In 1962, the 54 acres 30 gunthas in Gut No. 30 of Brijwadi were recorded as government land. In 2014, the heirs of the original landowner, from whom the land had been acquired by the government, submitted an application to the revenue administration through a power of attorney. On June 10, 2025, the DoR again sent a letter to the SDO’s office directing an inquiry and decision, but no action has been taken yet. There are two parties to this dispute, each objecting to the other. Both claim to possess the power of attorney, and a forged order was allegedly created between them. The 7/12 record still lists the 54 acres 30 gunthas as grazing land.

Inquiry into the Vedant auction case

After the auction of the Vedant Hotel was cancelled, the administration appointed a committee for inquiry. According to sources, this case too is likely to draw attention in the session. Both ruling and opposition parties had levelled allegations against each other regarding the auction of this property.

Government seeks report in Abdi Mandi land case

Irregularities were found in the land-mutation entries of 250 acres in Gut Nos. 11, 12, 26, 37, and 42 in Abdi Mandi village of the tehsil. Due to the ongoing inquiry, purchase–sale transactions in these land parcels have come to a standstill. In view of the current status of the case and the upcoming winter session, the government has asked for a detailed report.

On November 6, 2023, the then district collector had decided the Abdi Mandi matter, and by November 9, 2023, the mutation and registration of the land were completed. After Lokmat exposed this issue, all purchase–sale transactions in the concerned land parcels of Abdi Mandi have been halted.