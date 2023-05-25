6 booked for illegal extraction of murum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Daulatabad police station has lodged a complaint against six persons on the charge of illegally extracting murum from land bearing Gut No. 135 at Karodi.

The names of the accused are Mohsin Khan, Maqbool Khan Pathan, Baba Khan Maqbool Khan Pathan, Balu Bhausaheb Golhar, Ravi Raosaheb Golhar, Ismail Kondan Syed and Yusuf Shaikh.

The circle officer Abhilasha Mhaske stated that the accused were illegally extracting murum and transporting it for 10-12 years.