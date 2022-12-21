6 PG centres changed

Aurangabad: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has changed six centres of postgraduate examinations.

The students of M Sc (Plant Biotechnology, Botany, Bio-Physics, Geology, Industrial Chemistry, Zoology) and M A (Music, Marathi and History) who were allotted Deogiri College Centre will appear for the examinations beginning at Vasantrao Naik College in the city on December 22.

Those students from Jalna who were given Badrinarayan Barwale (Jalna) centre were given a new centre at Ankushrao Tope College (Jalna). The MBA examinees of Arts, Commerce and Science College of Badnapur (Jalna) centre whose names begin with the alphabets (N to Z) were given examination centre at Jaibhavani Institute of Management (Badnapur).

The new examinations centre for BJ and DCA (I and II semesters), M A MCJ, M Lib and MMS (I to IV semesters) students of Beed is at Tulsi College of Computer Science and Information Technology-Beed. The MBA students of Beed whose names begin with the alphabet ( from A to R) were allotted a new examination centre at MVK Mahila College-Beed.