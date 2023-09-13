6 reservation agitators discharged from GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of six agitators of the Maratha reservation admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were discharged.

The agitators were admitted to the GMCH after their condition deteriorated. Its Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar said that six agitators were discharged on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (SS) city chief Balasaheb Thorat met the agitators and enquired about their health at GMCH. Deputy district chief of SS Bandu Oak, Kishor Nagre, Laxminarayan Bakhriya, Hira Salampure, Ganesh Sure, Chandrakant Ingle, Sugandhchand Gadve, Sanjay Harne, member of Board of Visitors Pravin Shinde, Bunty Jaiswal and others present.