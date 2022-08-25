60 kgs sandalwood seized in Ajanta

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Ajanta police seized 60 kgs sandalwood and other articles, all worth Rs 4 lakh in Ambhai area in Sillod tehsil on Wednesday evening. A case has been registered against three persons in this connection.

Ajanta police received information that sandalwood is being smuggled. Accordingly, API Ajit Vispute, head constable Akram Pathan, and others laid a trap in Ambhai village at around 7 pm. The police team stopped a car (MH 12 HN 4377) coming from the direction of Bharadi. While searching, around 60 kgs sandalwood amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh was found in the car. The police seized the car, wood and other articles, all amounting to Rs 4 lakh.

The police have arrested the accused Nanasaheb Ganpat Dhadge (Chandapur, Nevasa, Ahmednagar). A case has been registered against Dhadge, and other two accused Farooq Khan Nawaz Khan and Anis Khan Nawaz Khan (address not known). PSI Dhammadeep Kakde, Ravindra Bagulkar, Sanjay Brahmde and others are further investigating the case.