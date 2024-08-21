66thFoundation Day of Bamu to be celebrated on Aug 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 66th Foundation Day of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will be celebrated on August 23.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai Dr Ravindra Kulkarni would be the chief guest for the event.

Jeevan Sadhna Award will be presented to prominent folk artist Pandurang Ghotkar in the ceremony at the university auditorium.

Bamu was established on August 23, 1958. The award is given annually as part of the foundation ceremony of the university. The committee formed by the university selected folk artist Pandurang Annasaheb Ghotkar for the award. VC Dr Kulkarni will present the award to Ghotkar. Bamu VC Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the function.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar, director of Vinod Mohitkar, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and others will grace the event.

Before the main programme, a flag hoisting ceremony will be organised on the lawns in front of the administrative building at 9 am on Friday.