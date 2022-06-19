7 corona patients found on Sunday

Aurangabad, June 19:

Seven corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Five patients were found in the city while two in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)

Total Patients: 1,69,875

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,090

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 53

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,74,183

First Dose: 29,98,982

Second Dose: 22,91,505

Precaution Dose: 83,696