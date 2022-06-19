7 corona patients found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 19, 2022 10:50 PM 2022-06-19T22:50:09+5:30 2022-06-19T22:50:09+5:30
Aurangabad, June 19:
Seven corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Five patients were found in the city while two in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)
Total Patients: 1,69,875
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,090
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 53
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,74,183
First Dose: 29,98,982
Second Dose: 22,91,505
Precaution Dose: 83,696Open in app