7 tolas gold chain snatched from woman’s neck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorcyclist thieves snatched around seven tolas of gold chain from the neck of a woman waking near her house after dinner in Cidco N-1 area on Wednesday night. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station, said PI Gautam Patare.

Police said, complainant Anjali Shailesh Gaud (Cidco, N-1) was walking near her house on Kala Ganpati Road in Cidco N-1 area on Wednesday at around 8.30 pm. Two motorcyclist thieves came near her and one of them snatched her chain. When she realized it, she hold the chain tightly, but gold chain weighing seven tolas and amounting to Rs 4.20 lakh was snatched by the thieves.

On receiving the information, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, Cidco MIDC Pi Gautam Patare, PSI Pratibha Abuj, crime branch PSI Praveen Wagh, Amol Maske, Ajeet Dagadkhair and others rushed and inspected the spot. PSI Atmaram Ghuge is further investigating the case.