7 two-wheelers stolen from city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The vehicle thieves' havoc is on the rise and as many as seven cases of thefts were registered with various police stations in the city on March 23.

A motorcycle (MH20 CK 5667) of Mayank Agrawal (Bansilalnagar) was stolen on February 28. Pawan Rajendra Misal’s (Kartiknagar, Mayur Park area) motorcycle (MH20 EQ 9502) was stone from MGM Hospital area on March 17. Sumit Ninade’s (New Nandanvan Colony) motorcycle (MH20 GD 7701) was stolen from his house on March 22. Rajveer Pardeshi’s (Ayush Apartment, Surananagar) motorcycle (MH20 FX 0101) was stolen from the Siigma Hospital area. Maroti Fad’s (Pawannagar, Ranjangaon - Shenpunji) motorcycle (MH44 J 7564) was stolen from his house on March 19. Baliram Rathod’s (Five Star Colony, Rajnagar, Mukundwadi) motorcycle (MH20 ED 1910) was stone from his house on March 20. A moped of a woman (MH20 FH 8981) was stone from the Prozone Mall area on March 21.

Cases have been registered with Cidco, Cantonment, Jawaharnagar, Waluj MIDC, Mukundwadi, and Cidco MIDC police stations.