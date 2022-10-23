70,000 street lights to be illuminated during Diwali

Not even a single street light will be switched off

Aurangabad:

Diwali is a festival of lights. The electricity department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken a special campaign to ensure that not a single street light in the city will be off during Diwali this year. All the street lights have been repaired in the last eight days. Executive engineer AB Deshmukh said that the 70000 street lights will be lit on Diwali.

Municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary instructed all the departments to make special planning for Diwali. Mainly the water supply, street lights and solid waste department were told to take care that no complaints were received. Accordingly, the electricity department held a meeting with the officials of a private company, Electron, and conducted a survey about the defunct street lights.

All street lights were ordered to be repaired on war footing. Deshmukh mentioned that more than 600 street lights in all the nine zones have been started by working round the clock. Joint inspection is also being done on major roads of the city every night by the AMC and private company. The concerned teams are responding as soon as they receive the complaint that the street lights on the internal roads in the colonies are switched off, and repair the street lights on priority.