750 police officers, constables to run 5 kms

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A 5 kms marathon ‘Fit Right 75’ has been organised on the completion of 75 years of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. Around 750 police officers, their family members and residents will run the marathon. The run will start from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gate on Friday at 9.30 am.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the run through an online system.

Special Inspector General of police Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Government Railway Police Superintendent Mokshada Patil, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, SRPF commandant Nimit Goyal, DCP Nitin Bagate, Aparna Gitay, Sheelwant Nandedkar and others will be present.