75000 people suffer from Thalassemia in city

Aurangabad, May 8:

Even though nearly 75,000 people suffer from Thalassemia in Aurangabad, only 1200 have been diagnosed. There are 2000 kids who are Thalassemia major in the city. People should come forward and get themselves checked, said Dr Mahendra Chauhan at the inauguration of the Shri Satya Blood on Sunday.

He said, In India 5-7 per cent of people are affected with Thalassemia. It has two types, minor and major. The kid who suffers with Thalassemia major has intake of 6-8 medicines daily and also needs a blood bag every 28 days. There is no cure to Thalassemia, but prevention is only the key. The Aurangabad Thalassemia society is spreading awareness and is making efforts to eliminate the fear about this disease. The society also provides treatment free of cost. He appealed that one should check themselves before marriage. President, Aurangabad Thalassemia Society, Kailash Aucharmal, secretary Anil Divekar and others were present.