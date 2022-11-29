8 booked for kidnapping newly married couple

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: Waluj police have rescued a newly wedded couple and booked eight relatives of the husband on the charge of kidnapping them for marrying against their wishes. The incident took place at Naigaon-Khandewadi. The couple was rescued on Friday.

According to the complainant Pooja (21, Rahuri, in Ahmednagar), she married Anand Anil Kale (25) three months ago with the consent of her mother. The couple after tying the nuptial knot was staying with her mother Bharati Pawar at Juvuchandra in Thane district. The relatives of Anand opposed the marriage claiming that both families are distant relatives of each other, therefore, they are brother and sister in relation. Anand’s relatives also were pressing him to dissolute (break) the marriage. Two months ago her mother passed away. Hence to evade the growing pressure on Anand, the couple shifted to Waluj one month ago. They were living in a rented house and were earning their livelihood by working in a company at Shivrai (at Waluj).

The complaint further stated that Anand’s relatives arrived at their house on November 21 at 3 pm. They include Anand’s uncle Bhandare Kale, father Dilip Kale, mother Mau Kale, Anil Kale, Dharam Kale, sister Rupali Kale and Rahul Kale (Rupali’s husband) and again started abusing Pooja and Anand and beat them. Threatening them dire consequences, the couple was kidnapped and taken in one four-wheeler and kept in Rahul Kale’s house at Naigaon-Khandewadi.

Acting upon the information, the Waluj police station’s inspector Sachin Ingole, PSI Laxman Umbare and others raided the house in Naigaon (at 5 pm), freed the couple and brought them to the police station.

The relatives continued to harass the couple while kidnapped. Rahul Kale insulted Pooja by cutting her hair randomly and de-beautify her, narrated Pooja before the police. Later on, the police booked the in-laws and PSI Umbare is investigating the case under the guidance of PI Ingole.