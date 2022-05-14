8-year-old girl meets watery grave in well

Aurangabad, May 14:

An eight-year-old girl met watery grave after falling in a well at Aland in the tehsil on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Yashoda Ganesh Tayade (8, Aland).

Yashoda lives with her grandparents in the farm of Tukaram Manaji Chopde on Aland - Borgaon Road. On Saturday afternoon, she slipped and fell in the well in the farm. As she was not seen for a long time, her relatives started searching her and found her floating on the water in the well.

The villagers on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took her to rural hospital at Phulambri in an ambulance. The doctors declared her dead after the examination. Her body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem. The last rites were performed on her in the evening. A case has been registered with Vadod Bazar police station.