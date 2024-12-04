8th edition of Lokmat Maha Marathon to be hosted on Dec 15

Huge response to registration

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The eighth edition of Lokmat Group’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Maha Marathon will be hosted at the Divisional Sports Complex, on December 15.

Lokmat Group’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Maha Marathon has been recognised as the number one Maha Marathon among the citizens of Marathwada.

It provides a chance to create a sense of camaraderie, a joyous celebration and a thrill.

Thousands of runners from across the State are eager to participate in Lokmat Group's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Maha Marathon, which is popular among runners in Maharashtra, is presented by Lifeline Medical Devices Pvt Ltd and powered by Mrs. Foodrite.

Registration for participation in the marathon has started and thousands of runners have already confirmed their participation. As the marathon is approaching, the enthusiasm of the citizens is increasing. They are registering their names in large numbers.

Lokmat Group has scaled many peaks of success in the social and sports fields. Lokmat Group hosts the Maha Marathon with the aim of creating awareness about health and fitness in society and creating harmony in the entire society.

This year, the Maha Marathon started with the Thane Maha Marathon on December 1. After the overwhelming response to the Thane Maha Marathon, runners in the State are now ready to participate in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Maha Marathon.

After Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Maha Marathon will be held in Kolhapur on December 22, followed by Nashik on January 5, Nagpur on February 2 and Pune on February 16. Runners and citizens are practising hard at various grounds in the city for the Maha Marathon. The participants always say that this is a high-quality Lokmat Group Maha Marathon that makes full use of the latest technology that is suitable for the world-famous Tokyo, London and New York City Marathons.

Box

Special Discount

Special discounts will be given to groups of more than 50 people participating in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Maha Marathon.

Box

‘Sakhi Run’ to be attraction of Maha Marathon

The Lokmat Sakhi Manch has entered the silver jubilee year. So, women's empowerment is being celebrated. Women will be able to run in the 3 km ‘Sakhi Run’ in the Maha Marathon to be held on December 15. Lokmat Campus Club members and other students above 12 years of age will also get the opportunity to run in the 3 km distance in this marathon.

The fee for both of these will be only Rs 350 instead of Rs 600. T-shirts, attractive medals, refreshments, goodie bag full of gifts will be free for the participants.

So, get ready to celebrate the silver jubilee year of Sakhi Manch and women’s empowerment. For more information, all women should contact on phone (9850406017).

Box

Prizes up to Rs 12 L

--This year's Maha Marathon will be held in 3 km, 5 km and 21 km, as well as in the defence group at a distance of 21 km. All participants will be honoured with medals. Also, runners in the 10 km and 20 km distance will be given timing certificates and prizes.

-- There is a 21 km Defence group for those who are in the Police Force, Army, Navy, Home Guard and Forest Services and there will be prizes for them. There are prizes of a total of Rs 12 lakh.

Box

Runners who are eager to participate in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Marathon can scan the QR code and confirm their participation online.

Box

For more details, one may contact on phones (9423931873, 8055562121, 9422291166, 9763221841).