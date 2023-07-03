9 students from Pol Sci dept clear SET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of nine students from the Political Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) have cleared the State Eligibility Test (SET)-2023.

Savitribai Phule Pune Univeristy which conducted the result in March this year, declared its result recently. Department head Dr Shuja Shakir and dean of Humanities Dr Prashant Amrutkar made arrangements for students coaching. Dr Satyapal Kamble coached them.

A total of nine students who underwent coaching and guidance qualified the SET. Their names are as follows; Ajay Pawar, Ram Huse, Krishna Pimple, Santosh Maharaj, Vishwajit Kale, Vaishali Gitre, Hanuman Giri, Shubham Gavai and Tushar Rao.