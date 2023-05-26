A great career is built with determination and effort

Response of parents, students to ‘LTCC Bhagya Vijay Career Path’ programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Along with medical, engineering, hundreds of career opportunities are available in various fields. If the parents take the aptitude test of their children, it can be predicted in which field they can succeed and make efforts in that direction, success can be guaranteed, affirmed Dr Satish Tambat, director, Gurukul Olympiad School.

In the changing world every parent has become conscious about their child's career. From admitting children to good schools, they spend lakhs of rupees on tuition. Despite doing all this, often the student is successful, but some do not succeed in that field. Parents later notice that the student is inclined towards another field instead of his chosen one. Sometimes there is failure. In such a case, there is a time of regret for students and parents. Keeping this in mind, the ‘LTCC Bhagya Vijay Career Path’ was held on Tuesday at the Gurukul Olympiad school ground to guide the students and parents properly.

Expert guide Dr Satish Tambat, Practitioner of Astrology and Vastushastra Dr Vijay Chatorikar, Lokmat's taplight Maharashtra head Sandeep Vishnoi initially offered garland to the portrait of Lokmat's founder freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda and lit the lamp.

On the occasion, Dr Tambat said with an example that hundreds of career opportunities are available in various fields. Now career opportunities are not only available in two fields like medical and IIT engineering, but there are opportunities like banking which offer annual packages ranging from six lakhs to crores. However, if we want to get these opportunities, we can give the child an accurate career through the aptitude test. He also mentioned that parents should not impose their wishes and desires on their children. Aparna Adhyapak anchored the programme and Rakshanda Tambat delivered the vote of thanks.

Box:

Take the guidance of astrologer while choosing a child's career:

-- From the position of the planets in a child's Janmapatrika (horoscope), it can be said on the basis of Numerology in which field the boy will be successful. However, astrologer Dr Vijay Chatorikar said that children need to make efforts for this. Astrology is a science. If the career is chosen based on this science and if the child tries, he can have the best career in his field of interest.

-- For a career in the IT field, Sun should be in the fifth place in the child's horoscope, while for a career in the legal field, if Saturn is in the fifth place, success is guaranteed.

-- Along with this, it is also possible to tell in which branch a student who has gone to medical stream can specialize, he said. He mentioned that the efforts of students and worship of God are also important for this.