A historic moment for the Jain community

106 sadhus and sadhvis arrived together in Aurangabad on Tuesday

Aurangabad: A troop of 106 sadhus and sadhvis of the Jain community arrived in Aurangabad on Tuesday. This historic moment spread an atmosphere of joy throughout the Sakal Jain Samaj. The community members welcomed the sadhus and sadhvis by raising chants of 'Guruji hamare aye hai, nayi roshni laye hai.’

The 106 Sadhus and Sadhvis arrived in Sriniketan Colony in the city under the guidance of Bhakti Yogacharya Yashovijaysurishwarji. Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda welcomed the sadhus and took darshan. Anil Kumar Jain, president of Jain Shwetambar murtipujak Sangh was present on this occasion. The procession started in the presence of hundreds of devotees. In the foreground, youths from the Vimalratna Group were playing drums. Yashovijayasurishwarji, Sadgurucharanopasak Rajpunyasurishwarji, Pannyas Kalpagyavijayji, Srutratnavijayji and other sadhus, sadhvis and community members were leading the procession.

The procession left Sriniketan Colony and reached Jadhav Mandi via Gandhinagar, Kirana Chawdi, Rajabazar and arrived at Vimalnath temple. On behalf of Jain Shwetambar murtipujak Sri Sangha requested Yashovijaysurishwarji to spend the next Chaturmas in Aurangabad. Sanjay Sancheti. Mithalal Kankaria, President of Jain Shravak Sangh, Zumbarlal Pagariya, Inderchand Sancheti, Vijayraj Sanghvi, Pankaj Phulpagar and others were present.

Present age is the age of prayer

Yashovijaysurishwarji said that the present age is the age of prayer. We all came to the city after such a long journey on foot, but you will see happiness on our faces, because this is the power of devotion to God.

Badi Diksha to 12 diksharthis today

On Wednesday, 8 Sadhus and 4 Sadhvis will be given Badi Diksha. The program will start at 8.30 am at Hirachand Kasliwal prangan in Nawabpura.