A stitch in time saves nine

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The countdown for the onset of monsoon has begun. Adding to the woes, the city is already receiving unseasonal rainfall since March, this year. However, to avoid untoward incidents and loss of human beings and material due to sudden falling (uprooting) of trees amid strong winds and heavy rains in the monsoon, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner

G Sreekanth has ordered the Tree Authority to raise an alarm in this regard. Acting upon the orders, the garden superintendent has appealed to the citizens, to share photographs, if they come across any tree/branch which is withering, about to uproot or is in a pitiable state or damaged condition in their surrounding localities or on the main roads, on Whatsapp number 7058380376.

It is believed that the timely alert will help the civic administration to act promptly on the basis of photographs and take appropriate action to evade any untoward accident.

It may be noted that the incidents like uprooting of trees or falling of heavy twigs or branches of trees are common during the rainy season. Hence, the fact cannot be denied that due to their falling, there could be human loss as well as material loss. To save the losses, the civic chief has informed the garden superintendent of pre-monsoon action.

Besides, the citizens may also apply for permission from the office of the Chief Garden Officer (at Siddharth Garden) to axe the damaged tree or any damaged branch of a tree, if it is situated on the campus of their houses or in the neighbourhood. This will help evade accidents in future.

There are nine zone offices. Hence the zone-wise names of 12 junior agriculture assistants or acting agriculture assistants appointed by civic administration along with their contact numbers are mentioned below. The citizens (zone-wise) may contact the above officials to redress their grievances on their above contact numbers, stated the Tree Authority (CSMC).

Ward No 1

- Ganesh Jadhav - 7020078816

- Rahul Salve - 9421678419.

Ward No 2

- Satish Alanjkar - 9423032500

- Namdev Raut - 7020078816

Ward No 3/4

- Pawan Kumar Shiram - 7350976755

- Sachin Ujagare - 9665620555 (Ward No.3)

Ward No 4/5

- Santosh Narwade - 9403263529

- Krishna Dhandare - 7719929398 (Ward No.5)

Ward No 5/6

- Anand Salve - 8983231548

Ward No 7/8

- Jeevan Dubey - 8999612582

- Haribhau Ghodke - 9890339806 (Ward No 7)

Ward No 8/9

- Kishore Shinde - 9604671174.