Aakash BYJU’S Launches ‘Education for All’

Aurangabad, August 10: To celebrate the Government of India’s Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, Aakash BYJU’S, the national leader in test preparatory services, is organising a major drive towards inclusivity and empowerment of girl students in the arena of private coaching for higher education through ‘Education for All’, a nationwide project to offer free NEET and JEE coaching and scholarships to nearly 2,000 Class VII-XII students from underprivileged families, especially girls.

The launch took place today across India simultaneously at 45 locations with the main event taking place at the JW Marriott Hotel, Aerocity in Delhi that was graced by J C Chaudhry, Chairman; Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director and Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash BYJU’S along with other company officials.

As per the project, all identified students will appear for Aakash BYJU’S National Talent Hunt Exam - 2022 (ANTHE 2022), the institute’s flagship scholarship exam, scheduled to be held between November 5—13 across the country both in online and offline mode. The top 2,000 students would be given free coaching to Aakash BYJU’s most sought after NEET and IIT-JEE coaching programmes, based on special considerations.

For identifying the beneficiary students, Aakash will partner with select NGOs, who can nominate students from economically weaker section, only girl child, and single parent (mother). Aakash BYJU’S has a pan India network boasting nearly 285 centres, the highest for any coaching institute in the country.